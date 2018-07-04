IN PICTURES: Aylesbury on Sea is a roaring success!

We don’t have miles of golden sand or the sound of crashing waves, but Aylesbury Town Council brought Palm Trees to climb, donkeys to ride, sand pits to play in, and all round fun in the sun at Aylesbury on Sea last Sunday.

Revellers were treated to a performance of Wind in the Willows, tea-cups to ride in, singing to enjoy, deck chairs to relax in, a gyroscope, a caricaturist to pose for and a visiting family out for a “Jolly Holiday” who had you in stitches.

Sun and sand at Aylesbury on Sea

On top of all this seaside entertainment there was face painting, balloon modelling, make and take crafts and a wide range of games to play, suitable for all ages and abilities.

To top this off, the event was entirely free!

Ladies entertained with a sing song

The Whitchurch Morris entertained the crowd