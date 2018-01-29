IN PICTURES: Aylesbury firefighters part of team that rescue horse from sinkhole

Fire crews from Aylesbury were part of a team that helped to rescue a horse that had fallen down a sinkhole in Holtspur yesterday (Sunday).

The dramatic rescue is shown in pictures via the gallery above.

The ten-year-old mare was rescued after falling down the two foot hole around 11am.

She was uninjured after the incident in Wooburn Green Lane.

Crews from Beaconsfield and Aylesbury attended, with the Animal Rescue Unit and Urban Search and Rescue vehicles, both based in Aylesbury, also in attendance.