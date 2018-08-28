IN PICTURES: A show of great British spirit as thousands enjoy Aylesbury Parklife weekend

Tens of thousands of people enjoyed a great weekend of music and entertainment at Parklife weekend in Aylesbury.

Large crowds flocked to Vale Park to enjoy an assortment of activities which were on offer during the Bank Holiday weekend.

A new feature for Live in the Park 2018 was the use of sign language interpreters

Live in the Park was the showpiece event on Saturday 25 featuring nine hours of live music headlined by Bustin’ Loose and Skamungas.

On Saturday the weather was largely dry with some sunshine and festival-goers were able to showcase their dance moves or just relax with a drink.

On Sunday there was 'Church in the Park' - an outdoor church service - to start the day followed by various community activities provided by Aylesbury Town Council and Aylesbury Church Network.

At lunchtime there was Banquet in the Park featuring thirty stalls selling multicultural cuisine and local produce.

Aylesbury musician Casey Leigh performs at Live in the Park 2018

Then to round off the evening it was Proms in the Park, Aylesbury's equivalent of the 'Last Night of the Proms' with soloists Alison Langer and Lawrence Thackery joining the Aylesbury Concert Band in a performance of classical music favourites including Rule Britannia, Jerusalem and Land of Hope and Glory.

Despite the damp and cool weather, crowds will turned out in force to listen and sing along and it proved an excellent way to round off the weekend.

Everyone got in the party spirit with police officers seen line dancing and playing badminton!

The event received huge amounts of positive feedback and organisers intend to hold Parklife again in 2019.

Visitors of all ages enjoy fun in the sun at Aylesbury Live in the Park 2018

Music fans pictured enjoying Live in the Park in Aylesbury

Aylesbury Concert Band performing as part of Proms in the Park - the finale to Parklife Weekend

Soloists Alison Langer and Lawrence Thackery performed at Proms in the Park

After a generally dry day for Live in the Park, the weather took a turn for the worse during Proms in the Park but that didn't stop families and guests from enjoying the music

Crowds braved the rain to enjoy Proms in the Park