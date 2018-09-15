IN PICTURES: A celebration of Winslow’s heritage

Various historic buildings opened their doors across Winslow as part of the first of two weekends of heritage open days.

Heritage open days are held nationwide and are a series of free events that are designed to celebrate the history and heritage of a particular area.

Winslow Heritage Open Days. Keach's Meeting House.

Among the buildings open were Eliot Hall also known as Winslow Masonic Hall.

This building is not normally open to the public so it provided visitors a rare chance to see inside a Freemason’s lodge.

Also open was Keach’s Meeting House, a small baptist Chapel dating back to 1695 and Winslow Brownie and Guide Hall (formerly the National School for Girls) which was built in the mid 1800s.

The other heritage weekend event in Winslow was a guided walk of the town led by David Noy which attracted a good gathering of participants.

There are more heritage open days across the area this weekend - today (Saturday) there is free entry to Buckingham Old Gaol museum, which is open from 10am to 4pm.

The museum gives visitors the chance to explore the history of Buckingham, starting with geology and fossils, through the early Britons and Romans via the English Civil War until the recent past.

Claydon House, the National Trust property at Middle Claydon, is also opening its doors for free as part of heritage open day between 11am and 5pm.

Winslow Heritage Open Days. Dr. David Noy leads a guided heritage walk around Winslow town centre.

