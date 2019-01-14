IN COURT: Who has been sentenced across Aylesbury Vale and beyond

The following people from Aylesbury Vale have been sentenced at Wycombe Magistrates Court between December 3 and 12 2018.

Azad Hussain, 24, Oak Green, Aylesbury: used threatening and/or abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment or distress. Fined £40, ordered to pay compensation of £50, a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85 to the CPS.

Sandra Taylor, 59, Spicers Yard, Haddenham: failing to comply with a community protection notice banning them from calling the emergency services unless the emergency is genuine. Fined £440, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £85 to the CPS. Failed to comply with the notice by making lots of unnecessary calls to the emergency services. Fined £100.

Breached the criminal behaviour order by acting in a disorderly and aggressive manner and making unnecessary calls to Thames Valley Police. Committed to prison for four weeks suspended for 12 months because of the seriousness of the offence. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85 to the CPS.

Isaak Acheampong, 36, Brumswick Close, Aylesbury: drove a VW Golf on Brumswick Close, Aylesbury, while over the alcohol limit. Fined £220, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85 to the CPS. Disqualified from holding a driving licence for 12 months.

Brendan O'Sullivan, 21, Station Road, Stoke Mandeville: drove a Mercedes A200 on Warrendene Road, Hughenden, while disqualified. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85 to the CPS. Disqualified from holding a driving licence for 12 months.

Drove a Mercedes A200 on Warrendene Road, Hughenden without third party insurance. Fined £300.