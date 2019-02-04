Image released after assault in Wendover Woods in which man kicked dog and owner

Police have released an image in connection with an assault in Wendover Woods in which a man allegedly kicked a dog and its owner.

The incident happened just before 11.30am on Tuesday January 29 while a woman in her forties was walking her dogs near to the Mansion Hill car park.

As a man jogged past her, the woman's dog jumped up at the man and he then kicked the animal.

The woman asked the man not to kick his dog and police say he then approached her, grabbed her by the coat and kicked her in the shins.

He then left the scene, in a direction away from the car park.

The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

Investigating officer PC Jeremy Oldroyd said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man in this image as I believe he has vital information that can help with this investigation.

“Whilst the photo only depicts the back of the man, I believe that someone who knows him could be able to identify him.

“If you are the person in this image, please get in touch.

“If you have any information about this incident or you believe you know who the man in this image is, please get in touch using our online form or by calling 101.

"You will need to quote reference number 43190030600.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”