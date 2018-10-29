Ice Rink, Santa's Grotto and Reindeers come to Princes Risborough this Christmas

Princes Risborough Town Centre will once again come alive with Christmas festivities on Saturday 1st December with their Annual Christmas Light switch-on event. The Event organised by Princes Risborough Town Council runs from 3pm – 6pm will see the local community and visitors attend for the return of the Ice Rink, Santa’s Grotto and adorable Reindeer. This year also sees the addition of a Giant Snow Globe which will provide a perfect festive photo opportunity for families and friends to enjoy. A main stage located in front of Market House will provide entertainment throughout the afternoon, with performances from local Primary schools, Dance troupes, and Singers with additional music and roaming characters appearing along the High street. Food and refreshment from local vendors will have a vast array to keep visitors well-fed & watered, including stalls offering mulled Wine & Cider, hot Waffles, Yorkshire pudding wraps from Ruby’s street food and gourmet sausages and a Hog Roast from Orchard View farm. Local Craftspeople will sit alongside Artisan producers and businesses to provide a perfect opportunity to purchase stocking fillers and Christmas gifts. The evening will finish at 6pm with the Christmas lights being switched on by ex Corrie and Holby City star, John Michie and Nickelodeons Holly Atterton, whom are both appearing in Peter Pan at The Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury. Town Mayor, Cllr Matthew Walsh said, “This Annual event is a real highlight and seeing local children and families having fun makes this event worthwhile. We are thrilled that Princes Risborough Town Council are able to ensure residents enjoy the benefits of living in such a wonderful community”. For the latest information or if you would like to take part please go to www.princesrisboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk or search ‘Risborough Town Council on Facebook

