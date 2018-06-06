Disabled Darley Julian-Horsley has been left furious after being fined for a brief stop at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, while he was helping out an - also disabled - friend who had missed the Olney Bus.

Mr Julian-Horsley takes water tablets for an ailment, which makes him need to go to the bathroom regularly otherwise he will be in a huge amount of pain.



He is 85 years-old, and registered disabled, and he claims there were no disabled parking spaces free when he arrived to drop off his friend.



He displayed his blue badge and left the warning lights on as he went to use the toilet, but when he returned, there was a parking fine on his car.

He explained however, that it is the arrogance of the parking fine company that led to him to appeal the fine, after they were “rude and inconsiderate.”



The parking company is the UKPC, UK Parking Control Ltd. They initially asked for £30 for the infringement.



He has since been involved with a legal wrangle to see the appeal minutes, which were recorded by Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, and which subsequently was turned down.



As time has elapsed waiting to see the minutes, UKPC have increased the fine twice, which now sits at a stunning £120.

They are now threatening him with legal action, however he has said that he "will go to prison" before he pays them.



He said: “It’s sad that I was only helping out a friend with a problem, I wasn’t there for more than five minutes but now I have to cough up the money for the fine.



“The money isn’t the problem, It’s the arrogance of being passed pillar to post by this company, their attitude was disgusting, they were so, so rude.



“They won’t let me see the appeal minutes either to show me how they arrived at the decision.



He has even offered to donate the fine money to a charity of their choice, but refuses to pay up without a court trial.



He added: “I’ll go to prison before I pay them.”



Mr Julian-Horsley’s claim has now reached the ‘debt recovery stage’, which means he can no longer see the appeal minutes. The Company pursuing the claim, Debt Recovery Plus LTD, who want £120 for the parking violation.



UKPC did not comment.