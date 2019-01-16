'I feel intimidated in my home town': Anger at increase in the number of beggars in Aylesbury

A resident has told this newspaper they feel intimidated walking around Aylesbury because of the increase in the number of beggars on the town's streets.

The resident who wished to remain anonymous said: "I have lived in Aylesbury a long time and now I am apprehensive about walking around town.

"I went into Aylesbury at the weekend with my children and there was a beggar either side of the entrance by McDonald's.

"They followed me and I found them to be aggressive and intimidating.

The police do not seem to be doing anything about it.

"In my opinion if they are caught begging they should be fined and put in prison for a month.

"The town centre team are encouraging people to be proud of their town but if it is full of beggars it is embarrassing."

Aylesbury Vale District Council cabinet member for communities Mark Winn said: "We have received a £233,000 Government grant for 2018/19 with further funding to be confirmed for 2019/20 to help eradicate rough sleeping in the Aylesbury area.

"Some really inspiring work is taking place in partnership with several local charities and specialist services.

"This includes mental health and substance abuse workers offering a client-led individual approach to rough sleepers who often have complex issues, with a view towards getting them back into housing.

"Street begging by another group, so-called professional beggars, who may not be rough sleepers, is being investigated with our partners in Thames Valley Police.

"One option being examined might be to exclude those who persistently undertake this activity in the town centre.

"Quite rightly, any such legal redress would require proof that we had tried to work with an individual to address the issues that may have led to them undertaking this activity.

"I am also clear that such action must not impact or apply to those who are rough sleeping.

"In the meantime, I urge members of the public not to give money to anyone who they think may be homeless.

"Instead, please give money to any of the local charities that are trying to help the homeless.

"AVDC recently launched its 'Have a Heart, Give Smart Campaign' - https://www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/have-heart-give-smart-campaign - where donations benefit local charities working within the Vale.

"Finally, if you're worried about anyone that might be rough sleeping please report this at - https://www.streetlink.org.uk or https://www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/rough-sleepers

"Alternatively, please call us during office hours on 01296 585168."