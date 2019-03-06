Hunt for man wearing clown face balaclava who attempted to rob Deliveroo driver in Aylesbury

Police are hunting a man wearing a clown face balaclava who attempted to rob a Deliveroo driver during his round in Aylesbury.

The attempted theft happened at 8.30pm on Sunday February 24 in Thame Path.

Library image

The victim, a 35-year-old man, was delivering food just off Churchill Avenue.

He was on a path on his bicycle that runs parallel to Prebendal Avenue when a man stepped in front of him and grabbed hold of his Deliveroo bag, stating that he wanted the contents.

The thief then verbally threatened the Deliveroo worker, who started shouting before fleeing the scene.

A second man watched the confrontation from a distance and police are also trying to trace him.

The force say the first offender is a white man, around 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a burgundy hooded top, dark coloured trousers, dark coloured trainers, gloves and a distinctive clown face balaclava and spoke with a London accent.

The second offender is a white man, around 6ft tall, with a pale complexion and blond hair and was wearing a black hooded top, dark trousers and gloves.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Thomas Booth said: “The victim in this incident was not injured and we would like to thank him for his help with this investigation.

“We would like anyone who saw or heard this incident to get in touch as it is very likely that someone has further information about this incident which could help with the investigation.”

Anyone with any details which could assist the investigation should contact the police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43190058962 or you can make a report online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/how-to-report-a-crime

If you would prefer to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.