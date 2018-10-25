Hundreds of kids enjoyed a spooktacular treat in Friars Square yesterday

Hundreds of youngsters enjoyed a spooktacular treat at Friars Square shopping centre’s Horrible Halloween event today (24 October).

There were fancy dress competitions, Bread and Butter’s mobile Zombie Disco, Halloween craft and three family shows from Aylesbury’s Sparky Buddy Productions.

The Zombie Disco with Bread and Butter



The local theatre company performed their brand new family production Pantoween to rapt audiences.

The family-friendly show told the adventures of characters Unicorn Girl, Fidget the Clown and Betti the Yeti.

There was lots of audience participation and families enjoyed the slapstick comedy in the energetic shows.



Youngsters enjoyed getting creepily creative at a Halloween themed craft workshop making hundreds of witches hats, wands, ghosts and monsters.

Esmerelda and Rowan the Witches



Rowan the Red Witch and her wicked friend Esmerelda the Green Witch roamed around Friars Square handing out Halloween treats.

Friars Square centre manager Andy Margieson said: “It was a pleasure to host Sparky Buddy Productions’ Pantoween at our Halloween event this year. Families really enjoyed the lively shows.”

Kids enjoyed the fun!