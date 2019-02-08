Hundreds attend funeral of former Tring police officer Kevin Flint

More than 350 people attended the funeral of a former Thames Valley Police officer who died in an accident on the A41 last month.

PC Kevin Flint, 52, who lived in Tring with his partner and two children, was a neighbourhood officer for the Thames Valley force based at Chesham police station.

PC Kevin Flint

PC Flint, who was a pupil at the Grange School in Aylesbury, died after a crash on the A41 between the Chesham and Tring junctions at 4pm on January 15 - he was off duty at the time of the incident.

His funeral took place yesterday (Thursday) and members of the public joined officers and staff, including fire and ambulance representatives, in paying their respects outside Chesham and Amersham police stations, as the funeral cortege made its way to Amersham crematorium.

A guard of honour (pictured above) was held as the funeral cortège arrived at the crematorium.

More than 350 people were in attendance at the service, including hundreds of colleagues from the emergency services.

After the funeral, PC Flint’s family made the following statement: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who attended the service to celebrate Kevin’s life with us.

“He will be so sadly missed by all.

"In particular we would like to thank Kevin’s ‘police family’ for all they have done in supporting us through this terrible time.

“So many of his friends and colleagues came together today to remember him and to say their goodbyes.”