Huge queues mark the Range's opening day in Aylesbury

The Range, celebrated the opening of its highly-anticipated new superstore in Aylesbury today.

The opening took place at 9am this morning at the former Homebase site today at Broadfields Retail Park on Bicester Road.

The store was opened by special guest, Deputy Mayor of Aylesbury, Cllr. Mike Smith and the ribbon cutting was met with smiles and applause.

The Range gave away prizes to the first 50 in the queue including a star prize for the first in line.

Customers queued up to browse the aisles and takeadvantage of special opening offers which are running in-store until April 7.

The new branch of The Range has created over 80 full and part-time jobs, from store to department managers, warehouse assistants to retail administrators, providing a boost to the local economy.

The new store is spread over two floors and has products across Arts & Crafts, Home Interiors and DIY departments.

There is also a large outdoor garden centre and a family café serving a wide selection of hot & cold food and drink.

This branch of The Range also provides the complete Iceland Foods offering including fresh food, bakery, store cupboard and drinks.

Plymouth based entrepreneur, the Owner and Founder of The Range, Chris Dawson commented: “It was great to have of so many people at the store opening this morning,

hope they all managed to find some fantastic bargains.

"We are certain our new customers will enjoy the chance to browse The Range’s massive non-food selection under the same roof as Iceland’s.

He added, “I’d like to thank all of the staff and merchandising team for all their hard work and efforts in getting the store ready for the opening today”.