HS2 leaflets meant for Calvert residents sent to Aberdeen in embarrassing blunder

Work being carried out as part of a £55 billion rail project has been delayed – because leaflets ended up 500 miles away in Aberdeen.

HS2 rail project bosses apologised after the blunder meant several hundred leaflets detailing work in the county were sent to Garthdee and Ferryhill instead.

Fifteen city residents were so confused that they called an HS2 helpline to enquire about the work, and the mistake had an impact south of the border, too.

Before work can begin on the rail line, which aims to improve journey times between London and other parts of the UK, contractors have to check there is nothing of archaeological interest where the new rail lines will go.

They are organising an archaeological dig near the village of Calvert and sent out the leaflets with the intention of letting neighbours know about the noisy machinery which will be used.

HS2 has said no Calvert residents received the leaflets because they were mistakenly sent to Aberdeen.

A new batch has been now been sent out to Calvert, with a revised work start date of Monday May 21 – a week later than planned.