HS2 contractors set to move in to Hawkslade next week

Despite several requests from Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC) to Transport Minister Grant Shapps that he halt HS2 enabling works until the current review is concluded, next week HS2 contractors will be taking possession of a strip of land, including a footpath, alongside the railway line at Hawkslade Farm estate, Aylesbury.

HS2 contractor Fusion is expected to commence work in the area, fencing off the land, on Thursday 24 October.

It isn’t clear if the public will continue to have access to the footpath until work starts on the line at some point in the future.

HS2 and Fusion took possession of a car park and other land in close proximity to Fairford Leys sports pavilion on 10 October.

Councillor Angela Macpherson, AVDC Leader, said: “We have to facilitate the lawful work of HS2 - while at the same time questioning the need to continue with much of the enabling work ahead of the publication of the results of the review that is currently taking place.

“We will continue to work hard to ensure the minimum disruption to people living close to any work and, in this case, will continue to seek clarification regarding continued use of the footpath.

“What is very disappointing is that HS2 and its contractors have failed, yet again, to meet the standards set out in its Community Engagement Framework and its Residents’ Charter – both of which say that they will provide advance notification to communities of any activities taking place in a specific area”.