How you can help save popular Wendover play park from demolition

A campaign has been launched in a bid to save a popular play park in Wendover from being demolished.

A Wendover play park that faces demolition needs your votes as part of the Aviva Community Fund competition.

Halton Wood Road playground based at Wendover Woods has been closed since 2016 because the deteriorating wood on some of the equipment presents a health and safety risk.

If the play park gets enough votes, it will receive funding of between £1,000 and £5,000 that will save it from demolition.

The play park has never had investment from local councils or businesses and is co-owned by people living on the street and their residents company, Halton Residents Company, as a community-run facility.

Laura Alcock-Ferguson, one of six volunteer directors at Halton Residents Company Ltd said: "We'd like to restore the play park to its former glory so it will be reinstated as a favourite meeting place for local children and their parents.

"However, as the play park has been out of bounds for almost two years now, quite simply, it is likely that without support, the equipment will be completely removed, as this is the cheaper option.

"All we need is for people to vote for our play park project in the Aviva Community Fund competition - it won't cost you anything."

As part of the Aviva Community Fund competition, the public get up to ten votes which they can either allocate to one project or across a range of projects.

Other funders have also been approached and residents hope to have secured funding by Christmas.

A statement from Halton Residents Company Ltd said: "The residents of Halton Wood Road love enabling our children to play safely and happily in our little quiet corner of the country.

"Being able to provide space for a lovely playground for everyone to enjoy makes us very proud.

"We are keen to ensure we can maintain it for future generations."