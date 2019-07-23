How you can help pets and wildlife during the heatwave

Temperatures in Aylesbury Vale are expected to soar to around 35°C (95°C) this week, which can prove hazardous to our beloved pets and wildlife.

We wrote to local wildlife hospital, Tiggywinkles, and to the RSPCA, for their advice on what we can all do to help out the furry and feathered creatures surrounding us.

Tiggywinkles said:

“Hot dry spells in Summer can make life difficult for wildlife as they can struggle to find fresh water and food when the ground is dry.

“To help wildlife in your garden the best thing to do is to provide a large, shallow dish of water. This should be topped up both day and night. Many species of birds will visit during the day to drink and to bath and cool down in the heat. At night the water will provide a life saver for all sorts of mammals, such as hedgehogs, foxes and badgers. Hedgehogs are especially vulnerable at this time of year as it is in the middle of their ‘baby season’; with females working extra hard to rear their young.

“Another way to help is to provide plenty of food. As it starts to get dark you can pop out a dish of tinned dog or meaty cat food to help hedgehogs, foxes and badgers that may visit your garden.

“If you are worried about a wild animal or need any advice, please see our website www.Tiggywinkles.org or please call us on 01844 292292.”

The RSPCA provided the following advice for your pets:

“Never leave animals in hot cars, conservatories, outbuildings or caravans, even if it's just for a short while. Temperatures can quickly rise to 47°C (117°F) in these environments which can be deadly.

“You can also keep your pets safe by using a pet-safe sun cream on exposed parts of your pets skin, and of course, by providing plenty of access to shade and fresh water. You can help your pets cool down by putting ice cubes in their water bowl or by providing damp towels for them to lie on.

“It's also worth checking pets regularly for flystrike.”

Enjoy the sunshine and remember, be kind to animals.