How Roald Dahl fans can get their hands on a marvellous children's toy!

Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity has teamed up with Be My Bear to bring Marvin, the marvellous crocodile to life!

Originally the Roald Dahl foundation, Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity was set up in memory of the author by his widow Felicity, not long after his death in 1990.

This new partnership aims to raise awareness and much needed funds in aid of seriously ill children all across the UK.

Marvin, the Marvellous Crocodile, the official mascot for the marvellous children's charity, is being brought to life as a licensed cuddly toy by Be My Bear.

Ten percent of all proceeds will be donated to the charity.

The money raised goes to support specialist nurses, who each provide care and support for seriously ill children and their families.

Be My Bear's managing director Pippa Thomas said: “We are thrilled to be working with such a marvellous charity helping to support more than 21,000 children each year.

"It has been an exciting journey bringing to life one of the great Quentin Blake's characters ensuring that we captured Marvin's snappy personality in our design.

"We anticipate great sales and a massive boost for the charity!”

When not spending his time writing in “Gipsy House”, his cottage in Great Missenden, Dahl often gave up his time and money to help seriously ill children and their families, many of whom he never met.

Dahl's charitable efforts are carried forward even to this day with 10% of the Roald Dahl Story Company's profits donated to charity.

The limited edition Marvin the Marvellous Crocodile is available now and can be purchased through www.bemybear.com or at a selection of retail outlets.