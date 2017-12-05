How can you resist? MAMMA MIA coming to Aylesbury

The Bucks Herald can exclusively reveal this morning that the feel-good musical MAMMA MIA is coming to the Waterside Theatre in 2018.

If you’re an ABBA fan reserve Tuesday June 26 to Saturday June 30 in your diaries as it is one leg of the international tour.

MAMMA MIA has been seen by more than 60 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages.

When it was released in 2008, it became the highest-grossing live action musical film of all time.

The hugely successful international tour has visited 85 cities across 38 countries and sold more than five million tickets.

Lee Duffy, general manager at the theatre said: “We are delighted to be welcoming this phenomenal musical to our stage next year.

“The story of Mamma Mia is a much-loved one that appeals to all generations and ABBA’s music never fails to make people smile.

“This is sure to be the hot ticket of the summer.”

MAMMA MIA features music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus.

It is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast.

The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

To book tickets visit the Waterside box office, call 0844 871 7607 or visit www.atgtickets.com/Aylesbury