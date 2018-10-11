How Aylesbury will mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One

A series of events are taking place in Aylesbury on Remembrance Sunday, which this year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

The traditional Remembrance Day service and parade takes place in Market Square at 11am on Sunday November 11.

There are other events planned in Aylesbury on this special anniversary beginning at 6am with a lone piper playing the tune of The Battle’s O’er at the war memorial.

Later in the day a special church service takes place at St Mary's Church at 5.30pm.

Between these services there is a free family event at The Gateway from 1pm to 4pm which will transport you back to the World War One era and feature live music from bands including The Halton Military Wives Choir, J’s Joyful Divas, The Buckinghamshire Band of the Royal British Legion and The Rockabellas.

There will also be the chance to sample a ration style lunch and view artefacts and photos from Bucks during the war.

Although the Gateway event is free, tickets must be obtained in advance. You can book your free tickets online at: www.buckscc.gov.uk/wwi-event or you can pick up tickets by visiting the Royal British Legion pop in shop in Aylesbury High Street or the reception desk at the AVDC offices at The Gateway.

At the end of the day a bugler will sound out The Last Post at 6.55pm, followed by the lighting of a Beacon of Light in Market Square at 7pm and then the bells of St Mary's Church being ring out for peace at 7.05pm.

The Centre for Bucks Studies will shortly be launching a special website dedicated to telling the stories of the men and women of Bucks who fought during World War One.

Thanks to the efforts of a team of volunteers, the stories of more than 200 people involved in the war effort have been researched and recorded for posterity.

Staff from the study centre will have displays and information on view at the afternoon event.

Lord Lieutenant of Bucks Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher explained the importance of commemorating this key date in history.

He said: “In our world today it is very easy to forget the past.

"What happened 100 years ago can seem irrelevant in today’s day and age.

"However we owe so very much to that generation and the brave efforts they went to in order to preserve our freedom is something that must never be forgotten.

“I would like to invite all our residents in Bucks to take some time to reflect on this.

"Come out on November 11 and show your appreciation and support.

"Whilst it is a time for sorrow and reflection on the many lives lost, we must also treat it as a celebration of the efforts of all those involved and give thanks for their bravery and fighting spirit."