How Aylesbury market is growing to support the community

Over the years, the market in Aylesbury has offered free stalls to charities and non-profit groups for them to sell cakes, goods and run raffles or tombolas.

As part of the market's plans to grow, they will provide a range of services throughout the year.

The first organisation to benefit is One Recovery Bucks, who will be at the market on Wednesday February 27.

One Recovery Bucks is for anyone aged 18 or over who is using or affected by the problems associated with drugs and alcohol.

The organisation plans to attend the market on a monthly basis.

The market recently achieved dementia friendly status and holds events to celebrate national occasions such as Armed Forces Day and the Royal Wedding.

It now offers speciality markets including street food at the weekly Foodie Friday market, a free entry Christmas craft and gift fair and a food and drink market at the canal-based Waterside Festival.

Diana Fawcett, Aylesbury town centre and regeneration manager said: “Aylesbury market continues to play an important role in the social life of many local people who enjoy coming to talk to traders about their products, and also to meet up with friends for a chat over a cuppa.

“I’m so proud that we’re able to support local charities and non-profit groups.

"For any of these groups looking to boost their profile, or have a meeting place with access to the public, we offer a free-of-charge market stall.”

If you are interested in having a free of charge market stall you can e-mail mfenton@aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk or call 01296 585245.