Housebuilder donates £1,500 to help fund Aylesbury school’s new outdoor classroom

A new outdoor covered learning environment for 60 children is to be built at Kingsbrook View Primary Academy thanks to funding from housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes.

Made of natural materials, the space will support pupils’ wellbeing by providing access to the outdoors year-round at the school which is close to the new Kingsbrook housing development in Aylesbury,

The Barratt Foundation is the housebuilder’s charity partnership, which supports children, young people and disadvantaged people wherever Barratt Developments PLC operates across the UK.

Richard Jackson, Assistant Headteacher at Kingsbrook View Primary Academy, said: “We are grateful to have received this generous funding from Barratt David Wilson North Thames which will support our pupils in their educational journey. The outdoor classroom will be an invaluable resource for both our teachers and pupils, where children can get in touch with their creativity and the natural world around them. I would also like to thank Pentagon Play, who provided the space and installed the outdoor classroom for us!”

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Homes North Thames added: “Donating to the school’s new classroom is the perfect opportunity for us to support teachers with hands on learning, improve pupil wellbeing and promote an appreciation for green spaces.

“Many pupils at Kingsbrook View Primary Academy live on our development, which is designed around nature and biodiversity, so we hope this outdoor classroom will give them even more opportunities to connect with the outdoors.”

