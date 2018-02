Firefighters were called to assist staff at Stoke Mandeville Hospital’s accident and emergency department after an 18-month girl got a cake tin stuck around her neck on Friday.

Fire crews received the unusual call-out to the hospital at 4pm on February 2.

Firefighters used tin snips to remove the tin from around the girl’s neck.

The girl was uninjured and is pictured above after the incident with her family and firefighters.