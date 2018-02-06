Horses Helping People a great cause, helped by Vale Lottery

In the two years since it started, Vale Lottery has helped support a whole range of local good causes right across the Vale and continues to do so, with new causes coming on board all the time.

The scheme, which is run by Aylesbury Vale District Council, is open to all types of organisations including schools, sports clubs, theatre groups and various charities.

To date, the Vale Lottery has raised more than 140,000 thanks to the generosity of supporters.

So what who are the people Vale Lottery helps and how exactly is it making a difference?

Here’s one good cause that has benefited from the scheme...

Horses Helping People...

Horses Helping People, which has been part of vale Lottery since it launched, has been welcoming visitors to their therapeutic horsemanship centre nestled in the Aylesbury Vale countryside, for the last ten years.

The centre works to support children and adults living with a range of challenges such as mental health issues, learning disabilities and caring responsibilities.

They get to spend time having fun with the horses or relaxing in the beautiful environment, often growing in confidence, social skills, whilst feeling part of a community.

“ It’s like the horses understand me, and I can tell them my problems,” says J, aged 13.

Vale Lottery money is used for several things, including sponsoring sessions for individuals on low income.

“Horses are expensive,” explains Founder Dave Johnson, “so we have to charge for our sessions.

“But often the people that need us most can afford it the least.

“When a mother phones in tears, at breaking point, because her son is being traumatised by bullies, it’s heart-breaking to think we might have to turn them away.

“But thanks to Vale Lottery and our supporters we don’t have to. It’s a great way to support local organisations, with the added bonus of potentially winning and it’s important that people realise that AVDC don’t make any money for themselves out of this, but have given the community a great way of supporting each other.”

If you’re part of an organisation that would like to join vale Lottery or if you’d like to become a supporter yourself, please visit valelottery.co.uk