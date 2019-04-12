Honeycomb Festival - the best of the action on day two of Aylesbury dance festival Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A range of dance styles were showcased on the second night of the Honeycomb Festival at Aylesbury's Waterside Theatre yesterday (Thursday). Groups performed a dance of their choice in front of a packed audience - pictures here of the Aylesbury groups by Simon Drake Photography. Bierton Combined School performing at the Honeycomb Festival in Aylesbury Castielli Rising Stars performing at the Honeycomb Festival in Aylesbury Claydons Academy performing at the Honeycomb Festival in Aylesbury Aylesbury School of Dance performing at the Honeycomb Festival in Aylesbury Doorways performing at the Honeycomb Festival in Aylesbury Kandeez School of Dance performing at the Honeycomb Festival in Aylesbury MSDA Elevate performing at the Honeycomb Festival in Aylesbury Spirit Irish Dance performing at the Honeycomb Festival in Aylesbury The Urban Strides junior crew performing at the Honeycomb Festival in Aylesbury Thames Valley Police roll out new technology that detects when drivers are using hand-held mobiles behind the wheel