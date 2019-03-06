Homebase Aylesbury site to become The Range and Iceland store

Now Homebase as closed on the Broadfields Retail Park many shoppers were wondering what would come next.

But The Bucks Herald can reveal that The Range is currently working at the site, and plans are afoot to include an Iceland frozen foods store inside the shop as well.

Works are underway - although it is not known when the new stores will open.

The Range is a homeware shop, which offers cut price items, and shoppers from the Quarendon, Berryfields and Meadowcroft estates who would normally travel into the town centre to go to Iceland will be pleased to cut their journey times.

In 2018 Homebase nationally announced that it was launching a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) and was seeking approval from creditors on a proposed plan to reduce its cost base in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Homebase’s sales performance and profitability had declined significantly under the previous ownership over the last two years, said the company.

Sadly this led to the closure of the Aylesbury store.

