Home care provider from Thame celebrates at industry awards

A home care provider in Thame has been celebrating at the finals of awards in the industry.

Award-winning Autumn Years Care have been honoured again this year by making the finals of the Great British Care Awards South East, this time in four different categories.

These were the Registered Manager Award for Christina Walford, the Frontline Leaders Award for Rachael Fearn, the Care Co-ordinator Award for Mark Butler and the Care Employer Award for Autumn Years Care.

The awards took place at the Hilton Hotel, Brighton, with a room full of those who have been recognised for their outstanding contributions to the care sector.

Christina Walford, owner and manager of Autumn Years Care, said: “Making the finals alone is a really big achievement. However, on the evening Autumn Years Care proved again that providing excellent home care is what they are all about as their very own Mark Butler won the Care Co-ordinator Award, picking up the title of Home Care Co-ordinator of the year for the South East of England.”

Mark will now go on to the National Finals, which are to take place in March, where he will be up against all the other regional winners for the national prize.

Christina added: “Having a regional winner two years in a row is such a big honour for us. Everyone here is very passionate about not just providing excellent care, but also creating a few more smiles in the world every single day, so for our work to be recognised by such a prestigious event as the Great British Care Awards is breathtaking.

“However, we don’t exist to win industry awards, while they are lovely. For us, seeing the improvement in people’s lives and the increase in joy on the faces of those we care for is the real award which means the most to us.”

The Great British Care Awards were created to reward and recognise outstanding care within the sector and continue to celebrate excellence year on year.

Autumn Years Care also made the finals of the Rising Star Award at the Laing Buisson Awards held at the Park Plaza Hotel in London on November 15, so it has certainly been quite the year for them.

If you would like to find out more about the work of Autumn Years Care, visit www.autumnyearscare.com