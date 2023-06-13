Hole opens up in residential street in Winslow following yesterday’s downpour

A hole has opened up in a residential road in Winslow, following yesterday’s heavy rainstorm.

A reader posted this picture of the hole on Facebook, warning people that the road had “blown up” on Magpie Way.

The road surface appears to be lifting and many people posted comments debating whether it was a sinkhole and suggesting the likely cause

One said: “It’s a hydraulic overload caused by the heavy rain in the surface water drain which has caused the cover to blow off, hence the crack in the road.”

Another commented: “I don't think this one is a sinkhole. You can see clearly its surcharge from a 225 clean water main due to overload. The frame and cover has blown causing Tarmac to lift up.”