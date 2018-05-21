Hoggeston flower grower showcasing at Chelsea Flower Show

A flower grower from Hoggeston near Buckingham is set to have her flowers displayed at the Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show this week.

Rosie Insley of Wild Rose Flower Company, who is passionate about fresh cut, naturally grown British flowers, will donate 180 stems to Flowers From The Farm, who have been awarded the coveted stall space by RHS.

Flowers from the Farm is a not for profit organisation run by volunteers to promote the use of seasonal, British grown flowers.

It was founded in 2011 by Gill Hodgson, and now has over 500 members throughout the UK.

Rosie said: “The RHS have recognised Flowers From The Farm as an organisation worthy of a stand at the Chelsea Flower Show, which means the RHS have seen an organisation wanting to grow British flowers as a good thing.”

Among the one hundred different varieties of flowers growing on her one third of an acre are 3,500 tulips.

“Tulips are the first beautiful flowers that really herald spring,” Rosie says.

Rosie describes her flowers as “chemical-free” and she uses dried seaweed and nettle tea to keep her soil healthy.

“I like things that are natural and I love scent,” she says.

The Flowers from the Farm display will be in the centre of the Great Pavilion at the Chelsea Flower Show, which opens to the public tomorrow (Tuesday).

lFor more information visit www.flowersfromthefarm.co.uk and for the local grower www.wildroseflowercompany.co.uk

Check out Rosie’s beautiful flowers on Instagram @wildroseflowercompany