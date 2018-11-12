Ho ho ho! Aylesbury gearing up for biggest Santa parade yet

Exactly one month before the big day, Santa makes an early visit to Aylesbury!

Last year's parade saw a record 300 people take part and this year's event is set to be even bigger.

This festive troupe is made up of local dance groups, professional entertainers, bands, local businesses and organisations – and their aim is to give Santa the warmest welcome this Christmas.

The parade will gather at 10am and will start from 10.45am in the Upper High Street, lead by a snow lion.

The parade will also include bouncing snowmen, stilt walkers, real donkeys, a samba band and a colourful array of music and dance groups all performing throughout the event.

The merry band will do two loops of Market Square bringing festive cheer to the town.

The parade is set to finish by 11.30am but the fun will continue with activities throughout the town until 3pm.

These include go-karts, a small fun fair, arts and crafts, donkey rides and a selection of street food.

With a month to go until Christmas, why not start your Christmas shopping early.

Everyone is welcome to join in the parade - it is open to all local business and non-profit groups and is free to get involved with.

Participants are encouraged to bring balloons or other goodies to hand out and everyone must wear Christmas fancy dress at the parade - however organisers say you are not allowed to imitate the main's man costume!

Diana Fawcett, Aylesbury town centre and regeneration manager said: "The Christmas parade is one of the most popular events in the town, and we’re delighted to be hosting it again this year.

"We have lots of exciting professional acts lined up and we urge the local community to get dressed up and have some fun!”

Local organisations wanting to get involved in the parade should email Diana Fawcett at dfawcett@aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk.

For full details about Aylesbury town centre events over the Christmas period, please visit www.visitaylesbury.co.uk