Hit and run robbery outside Applegreen Garage

A man was wrestled to the ground and had his bank card stolen at Applegreen Garage on Bicester Road last night.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Aylesbury.

The incident occurred at around 6.30pm on Tuesday 6 March on the Bicester Road, outside the VW garage.

Two men pushed over another man as he walked towards the Applegreen garage, causing him to drop his bank card. One of the offenders picked up the bank card and ran off. The bank card was later used to withdraw funds.

The first offender is North African or Arab man, about 5ft 11ins and of slim build. He was wearing a grey beanie hat, a brown jacket, dark blue jeans and army green suede Nike Air trainers.

The second offender is a North African or Arab man, about 6ft and had shaved short hair. He was wearing a matt black puffer jacket, black Armani jeans and wearing Jordans third edition trainers in black.

A blue VW Golf, registration beginning HG54 may have been used in the incident.

Investigating Officer, PC Michael Bellamy, based at Aylesbury Police Station, said, “We would like anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information about this offence to come forward.

“Anyone who recognises the description of the two men should contact the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference number ‘43180071349’.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43180071349', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.