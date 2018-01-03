High winds blow trampolines onto train lines near Aylesbury

Householders living next to railway tracks have been urged to secure their outdoor belongings after two freak incidents near Aylesbury overnight in which trampolines were blown on to the tracks by Storm Eleanor.

After being alerted by train crews Network Rail staff found two trampolines on the lines near Aylesbury.

A trampoline blew onto the railway near Aylesbury last night because of Storm Eleanor

The items were shifted off the track and subsequently removed at daybreak.

Mark Killick, chief operating officer for Network Rail’s London North Western route, said: “It is incredible to think that a trampoline could fly through the air on to the railway but here we have not one but two at the same location.

“This is an ongoing problem for us which poses an obvious safety hazard and inconvenience to passengers.

“We would appeal to people living by the railway to ensure items such as trampolines, gazebos, marquees and tents are tethered, so they don’t end up on the railway during high winds.”