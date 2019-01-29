High end clothes store Maysons is set to open in Hale Leys

The clothes shop will make a welcome addition to Hale Leys shopping centre, selling high end - designer menswear.

We caught up with the director of Maysons, Chris James who started working at the firm when he was just 14 years old.

He said: "Maysons is a company I'm very proud to work for, we pride ourselves on customers service as part of the package in providing high end clothes.

"We stock high end designer clothing brands such as: Vivienne Westwood, Hugo Boss, Ralph Lauren, Armani and Versace."

This will be the fourth Maysons shop, with outlets also open in Hitchin, Stevenage and Peterborough.

There is also a shop in Bedford managed by another group.

Chris added: "I've always liked Aylesbury as a town but thought there was an opening for a high end retailer, I always thought it lacked a strong presence of designer menswear.

The shop has a planned opening date of March 1, but Chris fully expects the shop to be open before then.

Maysons has been trading for 30 years, with their first shop opened in Milton Keynes.

It will be managed by Shaun Taylor.