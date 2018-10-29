'Hero' Aylesbury sound engineer who performed CPR on Glenn Hoddle praised on social media

A sound engineer from Aylesbury who performed CPR on Glenn Hoddle after the former England manager collapsed at a TV studio at the weekend has been lauded as a hero on social media.

Hoddle, who played for clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and the England national team, before going on to manage England and various club sides, collapsed at the weekend and suffered a heart attack on the set of BT Sport show 'Saturday Morning Savage'.

Mr Daniels, who was working on the programme as a sound engineer performed CPR training on Hoddle until paramedics arrived and rushed the 61-year-old to hospital where he remains.

The Bucks Herald contacted Mr Daniels this morning who said he was not giving any media interviews at the present time.

However we are hopeful of interviewing Mr Daniels for an article in Wednesday's paper.

Mr Daniels tweeted over the weekend: "I'm so pleased that Glenn is now getting the best care possible in hospital.

"I just did what was necessary to give him a fighting chance.

"My thoughts are with his family.

"It was my training as a Special Constable (with Thames Valley Police) that paid off.

"I'd just like to thank the public, police and broadcasting colleagues I work with and the football community for all the kind messages I've received today.

"All our thoughts must be with Glenn and his family at this time and we wish him a speedy recovery."

Mr Daniels runs Sigma Broadcast, a company that provides audio assistance to the broadcast industry, which is based at Oakwood Park in Aylesbury.