Here's your chance to win a FREE wedding!

Calling all couples to be!

To celebrate the launch of their brand new wedding offer, Bucks County Museum are giving one couple the chance to win their wedding ceremony completely free of charge.

One lucky couple will win a free wedding in The Georgian Room which offers a stunning setting for civil ceremonies and can seat up to 46 guests. This beautiful room has impressive Georgian architecture, 18th Century paintings, a marble fireplace and original wood flooring and traditional doors leading to The Walled Garden.

Bucks County Museum is a unique venue for ceremonies. Situated in the Old Quarter of Aylesbury, its charm and historic character offers the perfect setting for the most significant part of your celebrations.

The room will be available for 2 hours and the Walled Garden can also be used for 1 hour. The winning couple will have three wedding dates to choose from: Friday 11 January 2019, Saturday 26 January 2019 or Saturday 9 February 2019.

Please email Emma Ward-Greenway (Wedding Coordinator) to show your interest and book an appointment to look around the venue onceremonies@buckscountymuseum.org. Entrants must look around the venue before the closing date on 30 November 2018. Terms and conditions apply.

Bucks County Museum, Church Street, Aylesbury HP20 2QP. Tel 01296 331441 www.buckscountymuseum.org/weddings

For further information please contact Sue Shave on 01296 325231 or email: ceremonies@buckscountymuseum.org