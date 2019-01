Transport for Bucks have announced details of when the county's roads will be gritted over the next 24 hours.

The first gritting run begins in the north of the county at 4pm and concludes in the south of the county at 7pm.

The gritters will then be doing a second run through the county at 1am.

The news of the gritting timings comes as rain, sleet and snow has started to fall in some parts of Aylesbury Vale.