Here's how you can shop in Aylesbury with zero emissions..

Lauren Shields, owner of fill foods offers an eco friendly, zero landfill shopping service - delivered straight to your door.

After seeing a gap in the market for eco friendly and environmentally conscious produce Lauren set up a new business in November 2018 to create a completely landfill free food service.

She said: "After the birth of my two sons I was amazed at how many nappies we went through and how the amount of rubbish in my wheelie bins increased!

"Did you know it can take 200 to 500 years for a disposable nappy to decompose?

"Alongside trying (and failing!) to use washable nappies I began looking at other areas where we could live more sustainably and, specifically, reduce our plastic consumption.

Earlier this year, David Palmer-Jones, CEO of Suez waste management company said their is an impending landfill crisis in the UK caused by a combination of Brexit, a Chinese crackdown on importing recyclable material and the government’s failure to commit to clear policy that would help deliver new waste facilities.

The Department for the Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) is failing to act in the face of this impending crisis, says Palmer-Jones. “Waste policy is not a priority, partly because Defra has an enormous task in dealing with the impact of Brexit on agriculture.”

Every year, British households throw 22m tons of waste into the bin. Recycling rates have stagnated at about 44% and the UK is unlikely to hit its target of 50% by 2020.

Lauren continued: "Doing the weekly shop I began to see supermarket shopping in a whole new light - aisles upon aisles of plastic wrapping that never completely disappears.

"I'm sure you have empty containers but if not we sell quality, clip-top ones in various sizes!

"We will visit your work or home address and fill your Tupperware, jars or socks (!) with lovely, quality produce. It'll also be transported to you in our eco-friendly electric van - bonus!​

"You need only order what you need - no more throwing away unwanted food and you'll be doing a huge amount to reduce your 'plastic footprint' - fill your jars, not the oceans!"

The service covers Aylesbury and Wendover, South Buckinghamshire, High Wycombe and even down as far as Maidenhead and Marlow.

You can see the full range of fill foods produce here: https://www.fillfood.co.uk/delivery-slots

"It's all still very new to me - but I'm picking up what customers are looking for and want. It's been a great learning curb to see how the business is going. People aren't just looking for food refills, but also shampoo, conditioner and hygiene products too.

"The feedback has been really positive, as i'm sure we've all seen people are looking for more eco conscious products. We are reminded in a much more visual manner how our consumer choices are affecting our planet adversely. A lot of people have had to travel far distances for this type of service, so people have been relieved that we can just drop it at their doors."