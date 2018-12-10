Here's how Bucks students can win £25,000 scholarship

Students from across Bucks have the chance to win a £25,000 scholarship and a place on a business course at the University of Buckingham.

The student entrepreneur award is one of the categories in the annual Bucks Business Awards and entries for this category in the 2019 edition are now open.

The prize is a place on the University of Buckingham's BSc Honours in Business Enterprise qualification - an undergraduate degree programme that allows students to start and run their own business while achieving an honours degree at the same time.

To be in with a chance of winning the scholarship, candidates must be of university age and pre-undergraduate.

Nominees are invited to present a case for a new business idea that they would like to start with the judges looking for candidates who have a passion for entrepreneurship, a creative approach to life, a great mind for business and enthusiasm for learning.

Successful candidates will be shortlisted and invited to pitch to a panel of experts with the winner to be notified in May.

Previous pitch ideas have included a wind farm and wooden sunglasses.

To enter, complete the entry form and produce a set of presentation slides explaining your business idea.

Entries must be sent to awardsentries@bbf.uk.com before April 18 2019.

The University of Buckingham's partnership and outreach manager Dean Jones said: “This is a life changing opportunity for a young person in Buckinghamshire.

"The unique business enterprise course is the only one in the world where you can pitch in Dragons Den style for up to £5,000 to start your own business as part of your degree.

"We’re very excited about the huge variety of applications we will see.”

For more details about the student entrepreneur award and the other prizes on offer at the ceremony in October 2019 visit https://bbf.uk.com/buckinghamshire-business-awards