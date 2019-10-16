Here are 7 of the best dog walks in the Aylesbury Vale Best dogs walks Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Everyone knows that dogs just love a walk, and luckily we have some beautiful places to take them here in the Aylesbury Vale. Here is a selection of our favourites... Start in the Wendover cricket club car park and then walk up the hill towards Dunsmore for a beautiful circular walk And don't forget to keep an eye out for the wooden shack built by Wendover school teacher Tam Black, which still stands as a tribute Park in Halton village and there are beautiful stretches of canal, either all the way into Wendover or the other way towards Aston Clinton A great place to spot wildlife, particularly when all the baby water birds have hatched in the spring! There are some beautiful circular walks around Cuddington and Nether Winchendon Spot some sights from Midsommer Murders or head into the surrounding countryside for a longer stroll Whether you park in the top car park or walk up from the bottom there is no denying the beautiful view from Coombe Hill The Wendover monument is the perfect spot to get a bird's eye view of the Vale and beyond The grounds of Waddesdon Manor are the perfect setting for tranquil stroll And for bigger events the manor gardens recently became dog friendly! Adopt a Buckinghamshire cat this Adoptober!