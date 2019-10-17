Help save the planet by visiting Refill Station which launches in Aylesbury on Saturday

Refill, the national campaign to reduce plastic pollution by encouraging people to use refillable water bottles and local businesses to provide free tap water refills, is officially launched in Aylesbury town centre this Saturday (19 October).

Aylesbury Refill organiser, Michael Fryer, and other supporters will be at the market on Saturday from 9:00am to 3:00pm – talking to people about the scheme and encouraging them to download the Refill App and see where their nearest Refill Station is.

There are already 39 Refill Stations across Aylesbury identified on the App and other businesses are joining the campaign all the time.

Aylesbury Refill organiser Michael Fryer said: “the initial response from local business has been great but we want more to join. Together we can keep people hydrated – which is really positive for general health and wellbeing – and also help reduce the amount of plastic waste we generate in Aylesbury”.

Diane Fawcett, Aylesbury Town Centre & Regeneration Manager said: “ The Town Centre Partnership is fully behind this campaign. A significant proportion of the litter and waste we collect in the town centre is discarded plastic bottles. If we can encourage the use of refillable bottles this will help keep the town centre an attractive area to visit for shopping, dining and leisure purposes.

“By joining the Refill campaign businesses will be seen to be working towards the change we all need to see in the world and potentially encourage prospective new customers into their premises”.

Councillor Julie Ward, AVDC Cabinet Member for Civic Amenities, said: ”this is a great initiative, started by a concerned member of the community, and fully supported by AVDC. It is another example of the different ways the council, its partners and members of the community can work together to bring about real improvements to the local environment and at the same time respond to global challenges”.