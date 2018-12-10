Heartbreak as young player dies after collision during Bedgrove Dynamos match on Sunday - updated

A young player has died after an on-pitch collision during a Bedgrove Dynamos youth match the club has confirmed.

The incident happened on Sunday during the under 15s team's away game against Harefield. He was airlifted to hospital in London from the pitch.

A statement by the club confirmed that Luca Campanaro, 14, who attended The Mandeville School has sadly passed away.

The club's committee said: "We are deeply saddened to have to announce that a young player from the club sadly passed away this afternoon after being involved in a collision during a youth match on Sunday 9th December.

"Our thoughts are with Luca’s family and loved ones at this distressing time. We also offer our heartfelt condolences to his team mates and all associated with the club as we now try to come to terms with the tragic loss of our friend and team mate.

"It goes without saying that everyone at the club is devastated by this news and we ask that the privacy of his family, the players and club members is respected at this incredible difficult time.

"A decision on whether training and upcoming matches will go ahead this week/weekend will be made in due course and teams and players will be notified of this as soon as possible."

On the club's website and Facebook page the emblem also bears Luca's surname in a scroll - in a poignant tribute to young player.

A crowdfunding page has now been set up by family friend Dave Garricks to help raise money to give Luca the send off he deserves. A statement on the page said that the youngster's organs had been donated to save the lives of other children.

The crowdfunding page can be found here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dave-garricks?utm_term=g3QBM9wz2

The crowdfunding page has already raised close to its £10,000 goal with scores of people expressing their sympathy and devastation at the news.

Speaking to The Bucks Herald club chairman Mike Borrett said that the club, friends and family had been 'blown away' by the outpouring of support.

The Bucks Herald would like to echo the club in expressing our heartfelt sympathy to the friends and family of Luca - and anyone else who is affected by this tragedy.