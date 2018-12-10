Heartbreak as young player dies after collision during Bedgrove Dynamos match on Sunday

A young player has died after an on-pitch collision during a Bedgrove Dynamos youth match the club has confirmed.

The incident happened yesterday - and a statement by the club confirmed that a youngster - who was named Luca has sadly passed away.

A statement posted by the club's committee, read: "We are deeply saddened to have to announce that a young player from the club sadly passed away this afternoon after being involved in a collision during a youth match on Sunday 9th December.

"Our thoughts are with Luca’s family and loved ones at this distressing time. We also offer our heartfelt condolences to his team mates and all associated with the club as we now try to come to terms with the tragic loss of our friend and team mate.

"It goes without saying that everyone at the club is devastated by this news and we ask that the privacy of his family, the players and club members is respected at this incredible difficult time.

"A decision on whether training and upcoming matches will go ahead this week/weekend will be made in due course and teams and players will be notified of this as soon as possible."

The Bucks Herald would like to echo the club in expressing our heartfelt sympathy to the friends and family of Luca - and anyone else who is affected by this tragedy.

More to follow.