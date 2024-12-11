Heartbreak and an urgent appeal after four tame goats snatched from Bucks farm attraction

Four adorable tame goats have been snatched overnight from the Kew Little Pigs Farm in Old Amersham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This morning staff were heartbroken to discover that thieves had broken into the farm and taken Sunday, Comet, Rose and Blitzen from their pen.

Farm owner Olivia Mikhail is urgently appealing for anyone with information to come forward, in the hope that the goats will be returned home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not the first time that the award-winning animal attraction's goats have been the target of crime.

The farm has issued an urgent appeal to bring the goats home - Animal News Agency

In October 2022 Kew Little Pigs' previous family of goats were taken following a late night raid, which prompted the family-run farm to ramp up security and CCTV at the farm. At the time there was speculation that the animals could have been stolen for meat.

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "These goats are members of our family and we can't believe that this has happened. Especially as our security is so tight.

"This is a devastating day and we are all utterly heartbroken. These are loving, tame goats who are used to receiving love, and to think that something terrible could be happening to them is unfathomable. We are all in shock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At this stage I honestly don't think we can have goats here again, it's soul destroying when something like this happens to animals that you love so much."

If you have any information about the goats you can call the farm on 01494 726993 or police on 111.

Olivia added: "We can treat your call anonymously. We just want the goats to come home."