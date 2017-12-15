PICTURE SPECIAL: Santa spreads festive cheer at Stoke Mandeville Hospital

Father Christmas visited Stoke Mandeville Hospital on Thursday December 14 to spread some festive cheer to youngsters on the wards.

Santa also visited staff at South Central Ambulance Service’s Stoke Mandeville Resources Centre and met individuals in their 111, NEPTS, 999 and support services.

Father Christmas visits staff at Stoke Mandeville Hospital

At the hospital, Santa brought smiles to the faces of youngsters in the children’s and neonatal wards.

A hospital spokesman said: “This was the first time that we have had Santa on the ward in Stoke Mandeville and it was brilliant.

“It was a lovely occasion for both patients and staff - he probably saw about 20 to 30 patients in total.”

Santa is pictured with hospital and ambulance service staff, plus a young patient on the children’s ward Alfie.

Santa with hospital staff during a visit to Stoke Mandeville