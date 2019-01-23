We compare figures of common ailments provided by the government, and have stacked them up again the national average.

Each year NHS Digital publishes data from GP practices in England which includes the number of people recorded as having a range of health conditions.

How healthy is Aylesbury compared to the national average?

Aylesbury has above average disease prevalence of asthma and depression, while it is level with the national average for dementia.

Here's how Aylesbury lines up with national disease prevalence:

Asthma: Aylesbury 6.4%, National 5.9%

Dementia: Aylesbury, 0.8%, National 0.8%

Depression: Aylesbury 10%, National 9.8%

Diabetes: Aylesbury 6.3%, National 6.7%

High Blood Pressure: Aylesbury 12.6%, National 13.8%

Obesity: Aylesbury 7.7. National 8.2%

Statistics provided by Mind [Mental Health charity] suggest:

Approximately 1 in 4 people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year.

In England, 1 in 6 people report experiencing a common mental health problem (such as anxiety and depression) in any given week.

With regards to Asthma, 5.4 million people in the UK are currently receiving treatment for asthma: 1.1 million children (1 in 11) and 4.3 million adults (1 in 12).

Asthma prevalence is thought to have plateaued since the late 1990s, although the UK still has some of the highestrates in Europe and on average 3 people a day die from asthma.