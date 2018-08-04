GALLERY: More than 300 visitors to Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust’s first open day

More than 300 people visited Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury last weekend as part of Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust’s first ever open day.

Visitors in attendance were able to learn more about healthcare in the county with opportunities to experience the trust’s education simulation suite to learn what happens in theatre, and find out how to X-ray teddy bears.

Staff from the trust were joined by colleagues from the police, fire and ambulance services, who all showcased what they do and discussed their work.

Representatives from South Central Ambulance Service were on hand to teach members of the public CPR training.

Entertainment came courtesy of local jazz band OMJ and Indian dance group Sesha Natya Nikethan.

Trust chief executive Neil Macdonald said: “Thank you to all who gave up their precious time to support the open day - members of the public, patients, partners, staff and performers – and make it such a special event.”

The day included the joint annual general meeting of the trust and NHS Buckinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group with members of the public able to put questions to the executive teams of both organisations.