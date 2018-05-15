Coffee Companions Supports Dementia Action Week!

Across the County, Prevention Matters, a programme within Buckinghamshire County Council which supports vulnerable adults 18+, is organising a number of activities for Dementia Action Week from 21 - 27 May.

One activity, Coffee Companions, a scheme designed to reduce isolation and loneliness by encouraging the art of conversation and socialising between customers in cafes, coffee shops and restaurants, will be lending its support.

A ‘Companion Hour’ will be held at several of the existing Coffee Companions sites as well as in some of the locations hosting DAW events throughout the week.



Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury is hosting Dementia Action Week activities on Monday, 21 st and to launch the event, a Coffee Companions Hour in the cafe will be running from 10am –

12noon.

The Theatre will hold orientation visits with tours backstage, in the auditorium, and in the Dementia film screenings area (with films being shown during the week).

The bar will be open for refreshments and there will be a delicious array of cakes on sale!

The activities will continue on Wednesday, 23 rd May, from 2-4pm with information stalls on various dementia support services available and the work of Aylesbury Dementia Alliance on

display in the upstairs foyer.



Please phone Waterside on 01296 74 5100 for more information (please note this is NOT a booking line).



Also taking place on Monday 21 st May, is another Companion Hour at The Perch in Marlow from 10.00 – 11.30am.



Tuesday, 22 nd May, two regularly scheduled Companion Hours will be taking place at the Coffee Bean at Jansel Square in Bedgrove in Aylesbury and Wendover Garden Centre

Café at World’s End in Wendover from 10am – 12noon.

A third Coffee Companions is being launched on the same day at Café Africa in Amersham. People living with Dementia and their Carers are encouraged to drop by for a chat.



On Thursday, 24 th May Wendover Dementia Awareness Alliance is holding an Information Event for Dementia Action Week at Wendover Library from 9am – 1pm with a Coffee

Companion Hour from 10am – 12noon.

The event will include displays providing a range of information with organisations such as the Alzheimers Society, Voices and Choices, Lindengate Memory Pathways, the Safe Places Scheme and Prevention Matters on hand to advise on supporting those living with Dementia.

Chiltern Music Therapy will provide musical entertainment and there will be a Dementia project display by some of the children at one of the local schools.



There will be lots happening during the week, so do come and say hello!