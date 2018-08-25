Changes to the way you order repeat prescriptions in Bucks

NHS Buckinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group (BCCG) are begining to roll out a new scheme which allows patients to order their repreat prescriptions directly from their GP.

NHS BCCG is asking those patients who are able to do so to order their repeat prescriptions from their GP practice either online or in person.

They say as a result of the service patients will be less likely to have unnecessary or out-of-date medicine in their homes, improving their own safety, and costly medicine wastage will be reduced.

Clinical director for the medicines management team at NHS BCCG, Dr Shona Lockie said: “We believe that patients are actually best placed to know when they need more medication and that most will be happy to order directly from their GP, either using the online systems or by dropping off the completed returns slip to their practice.

“Whilst we understand that any change in routine takes time to become the norm, we know that many people are already using online services for their shopping or banking and they will like the convenience of ordering their repeat prescriptions online.

“We hope people will prefer to use this method, as it puts more control in the hands of patients – they can see full details of the medications they are using, whilst also being able to book appointments and view their medical record.

“So please help your local NHS by ordering only the medicines needed for the month ahead.

“It’s a good rule of thumb to put your order in when you are down to a ten-day supply – that way you are highly unlikely to run out before getting your next batch.

“We would like to thank all patients for their cooperation with this.”

You will have to register before ordering prescriptions on your GP practice’s website, or if you prefer to order in person you can complete the request slip on the right hand side of your paper prescription and hand it in directly.

People who may have problems with this new system are exempt from the change for instance housebound patients who are unable to order online, or do not have a carer or representative that can order on their behalf.

So too are those using a monitored dosage system, patients who have a learning disability or those with dementia who do not have a carer or representative who can order on their behalf.

NHS BCCG say provision has been made so that people unable to order from their GPs can continue to have their repeats ordered by their pharmacist; and pharmacists can dispense medicines in a genuine emergency for those who need it.

Patients who have medication delivered to their home by their pharmacy can continue to do so.

More information can be found at www.buckinghamshireccg.nhs.uk/repeats