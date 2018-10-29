Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust issue Norovirus warning

Bucks Healthcare trust have said Winter vomiting bug norovirus is "making the rounds" and has warned people with it to stay away from hospitals.

Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust tweeted: "#Norovirus winter vomiting bug [is] making the rounds.

"If u have diarrhoea & vomiting, please do NOT visit hospitals.

"You could spread bug to vulnerable patients.

"Get well by resting at home & drinking lots of fluids."

Their website says: "Symptoms include diarrhoea and vomiting and can be passed from person to person.

"If you have had these symptoms in the last 48 hours, or have been in contact with someone who has, please do NOT visit our hospitals to help us reduce the risk of norovirus infections. "

More information is avaliable here: http://www.buckshealthcare.nhs.uk/About/help-stop-the-spread-of-the-winter-sickness-bug.htm