Accident and Emergency services at Stoke Mandeville are under increasing strain, as a burst water pipe has made life difficult at the hospital.

Bucks Healthcare said today: "We're experiencing delays and distruption in A&E reception at Stoke Mandeville Hospital due to a burst water pipe.

"Work is underway to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

"We apologize for any delays people may experience

"Other services at the hospital are unaffected."

More on this as we get it..